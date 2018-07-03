T-Birds Sign Five Players to AHL One-Way Contracts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced Tuesday that they have signed five players to AHL one-way contracts: forwards Blaine Byron, Jake Horton, Matt Mangene, and Tony Turgeon, as well as goaltender Chris Driedger.

Byron, 23, recorded six goals and seven assists in 39 games with Springfield in his rookie season. He was originally a sixth round pick (179th overall) of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2013 NHL Draft out of the University of Maine.

Horton, 23, joined the Thunderbirds following a four-year collegiate career at Harvard University. The undrafted center skated in nine games for Springfield at the conclusion of the 2017-18 season.

Mangene, 29, also a Maine alumnus, spent the last four seasons with the Texas Stars, making a trip to the Calder Cup Finals this past June. In 308 AHL games with the Adirondack Phantoms, Bridgeport Sound Tigers, and Stars, he has tallied 28 goals and 69 assists.

Turgeon, 28, has skated in 34 games with the Thunderbirds over parts of the last two seasons, tallying five points (3g, 2a) and 60 penalty minutes.

Driedger, 24, joins the Thunderbirds after spending the last four seasons in the Ottawa Senators organization. Originally a third round pick (76th overall) of the Senators in 2012, Driedger went 9-7-1 in 17 games with the ECHL's Brampton Beast in 2017-18, posting a .922 save percentage and 2.55 goals against average.

