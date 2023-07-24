T-Birds Sign F Drew Callin to One-Year AHL Contract

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have signed forward Drew Callin to a one-year AHL contract.

Callin, 28, has skated in 111 games over the last two seasons with the Thunderbirds, tallying 25 points (12g, 13a) and 38 penalty minutes. In 67 games played during the 2022-23 season, Callin set AHL career highs in goals (8), assists (9), and points (17).

A native of Middleton, Wis., Callin is entering his fifth professional season and third in the AHL. He played collegiately at Bentley University in Waltham, Mass., where he put up 90 points (28g, 62a) over four seasons from 2015-2019.

