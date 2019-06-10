T-Birds Sign F Blaine Byron to 1-Year AHL Contract

June 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced that they have signed forward Blaine Byron to a 1-year AHL contract.

Byron, 24, has skated in 83 games professionally over the past two seasons with the Thunderbirds. In 2018-19, he put up career high offensive numbers with 13 goals, 12 assists, and 25 points in just 44 games.

For his AHL career, Byron has tallied 19 goals and 19 assists for 38 points, while picking up just 18 penalty minutes in that span. He was awarded the Thunderbirds team award for Good Sportsmanship this season.

The University of Maine product was originally a sixth-round selection (179th overall) by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2013 NHL Draft.

