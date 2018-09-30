T-Birds Rally Late vs. Providence, Look Ahead to Regular Season

Springfield, Mass. - After dropping the first of a home-and-home series with the Providence Bruins, the Springfield Thunderbirds were looking to change their fortunes in the second and final game at home on Sunday. Despite two late goals in the third period, the Thunderbirds fell by a final score of 3-2 on Sunday at the MassMutual Center.

The Bruins got started on a goal by forward Austin Fyten, who scored just over ten minutes into the period. Fyten redirected a slap shot by Mark Fayne, who was credited with an assist on the play, to score his first goal of the preseason. It was also Fayne's third point in just two games.

Nearly ten minutes later, Providence scored again, this time off the stick of forward Jack Riley, who picked up a rebound of a shot by Nick Moultrey, making it 2-0 Bruins late in the first period.

Providence added another goal 17 minutes into the second period off the stick of Wiley Sherman, assisted by Tanner Pond and Riley, which increased the Bruins lead to 3-0.

It would remain 3-0 for the first 12 minutes of the third period until Thunderbirds forward Jonathan Ang scored an unassisted goal to cut the the lead to 3-1. The goal followed a jarring hit from first-year defenseman Riley Stillman that caused the puck to ricochet up-ice.

Seven minutes later, with 14 seconds left in the final period, Paul Thompson scored a goal of his own on a shot that hit off Providence goaltender Sean Bonar's right pad. Patrick Bajkov and Harry Zolnierczyk picked up assists on the goal.

Sam Montembeault played all three periods and finished with 27 saves on 30 shots in the loss. ?

Springfield is back in action on Saturday when they take on the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins on the road for its first regular season tilt. The Thunderbirds play their first home game on Oct. 13 vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms as part of Opening Night presented by MGM Springfield.

