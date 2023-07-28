T-Birds' Dunkin' Community Caravan in Chicopee Postponed to August 12

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds today announced that the first installment of the T-Birds Community Caravan presented by Dunkin' has been postponed to Saturday, August 12 due to potential inclement weather this weekend.

The T-Birds Community Caravan will still make a total of three stops in the Springfield area throughout the summer months:

Saturday, August 12 - Szot Park (Chicopee), 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 19 - Amelia Ice Arena (Westfield), 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in conjunction with the T-Birds Street Hockey Tournament

Public skating from 10:50 to 11:50 a.m.

Saturday, September 9 - Forest Park & Cyr Arena (Springfield), 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Each event will feature an appearance from Thunderbirds mascot Boomer and team staff, as well as a wide variety of activities and vendors, including a Dunkin' Taste Truck, street hockey activities, and various food options.

