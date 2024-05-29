T-Birds Announce Return of Community Caravan

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds today announced the return of the T-Birds Community Caravan, with support from MassMutual. This marks the second annual iteration of this community program.

The T-Birds Community Caravan will make a total of three stops in the Springfield area throughout the summer months:

Saturday, June 8 - Look Park (Northampton), 12:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 20 - Forest Park (Springfield), 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 17 - Amelia Park Arena (Westfield), 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Each event will feature an appearance from Thunderbirds mascot Boomer and team staff, as well as a wide variety of activities and vendors, street hockey activities, and various food options. Additionally, each Caravan will also feature a benefactoring non-profit organization.

"We're delighted to support the Springfield Thunderbirds not only on the ice but also throughout the local community," said Dennis Duquette, head of community responsibility at MassMutual and president of the MassMutual Foundation. "Their caravan provides terrific activities for local kids and families, and we're proud to be a part of it!"

"After a successful launch of this event last summer, we are excited to see it grow even more this year," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "We are excited to welcome MassMutual as a new partner for this initiative, and we thank them for sharing in our goal of being champions within our community, even in our offseason months."

More details of each Caravan stop will be announced in the coming weeks on the Thunderbirds website and social media platforms.

