Syracuse Mets Welcome Fans to NBT Bank Stadium on Saturday for Open House

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets hosted their annual Open House on Saturday at NBT Bank Stadium. Fans took stadium tours, learned about the upcoming season's promotional schedule, got their first chance to purchase individual game tickets, and took pictures with and got autographs from former New York Met and two-time World Series champion Howard Johnson as part of the day's events.

Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol held his annual press conference in the Metropolitan Club where he gave a 2024 season preview, featuring the promotional schedule and information about the season ahead. Highlights for the upcoming season include at least 26 nights of postgame fireworks shows, two Marvel Super Hero™ nights, and Eclipse Day. The full promotional schedule is available at SyracuseMets.com.

New for the 2024 season only is Eclipse Day is on Monday, April 8th at NBT Bank Stadium when Syracuse hosts the Worcester Red Sox (Triple-A Boston Red Sox). Gates will open at 2:00 p.m. for fans to view the total solar eclipse, scheduled to be visible in Central New York on that date. The first 10,000 fans through the gates will receive commemorative eclipse glasses upon entry, courtesy of Visit Syracuse. The April 8th game is the only minor league baseball game scheduled that day and begins at 5:05 p.m. after the eclipse. Plus, fans can enjoy all Dollar Thursday specials on April 8th for a special Dollar Monday at NBT Bank Stadium. Tickets for this game, as well as all 75 Syracuse Mets home games for the 2024 season, are available now.

In addition to season tickets and individual game tickets, Flex Plans and Flex Plan Plus Plans are also available. Flex Plans are $125 per Flex Plan, which includes (10) undated ticket vouchers that can be used for any regular season home game at NBT Bank Stadium (only $10 per seat). The Flex Plan Plus is $200 and includes a Flex Plan (10 undated vouchers) plus $50 in food and beverage vouchers as well as ten parking passes.

"We always enjoy welcoming our fans back to the ballpark after the winter hibernation from baseball," said Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol. "We're proud to provide the most affordable, family fun in town and look forward to seeing all of our fans at NBT Bank Stadium during the season to see the most Amazin' show on dirt."

The Syracuse Mets announced two new hospitality areas as well as welcoming the Wildcat Sports Pub from Camillus as a new local vendor to the concession line up. The new hospitality areas are a super-sized luxury suite called the "Seaver Suite" as well as a relaxed elevated "Piazza Rooftop Lounge" featuring outdoor furniture a lighted pergola and games.

Opening Day for the Syracuse Mets is scheduled for Thursday, March 29th against the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A Washington Nationals) at 2:05 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium. The first 1,500 fans through the gates that day will receive an Opening Day Winter Hat Giveaway, sponsored by Gannon Pest Control.

The Onondaga Coach Ticket Office is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets for the 2024 season in-person, over the phone at 315-474-7833, or online anytime at SyracuseMets.com.

