Syracuse Mets Welcome Community to NBT Bank Stadium for Open House, March 7th

SYRACUSE, NY - Opening Day for the 2020 baseball season is less than two months away, and the Syracuse Mets invite the community to NBT Bank Stadium for their 7th annual Open House on Saturday, March 7th, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The Open House is free and open to the public.

The 2020 Open House will provide fans the first opportunity to see the new renovations that NBT Bank Stadium has been undergoing during the offseason. Fans can get a closer look at the renovations and learn more about the stadium by taking one of the tours of the stadium that will be offered during the Open House. In addition to tours, fans can hit in the batting cages, audition for the National Anthem, audition to be Syracuse Mets mascot Scooch, and grab new Syracuse Mets gear at the team store. The Open House will also provide fans the first opportunity to purchase individual game tickets for the 2020 season.

At 10:30 a.m., there will be a Q&A session with Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol in the Hank Sauer Room of Legends. During the session, the team will release its 2020 promotional schedule, while also announcing details about an upcoming event that will take place just before the start of the season.

"The Open House is a fun tradition that we are excited to continue into its seventh year now," said Smorol. "We always look forward to the first Saturday in March to wake up from our winter slumber and reconnect with our fans."

Beginning March 7th, fans can purchase individual tickets for Opening Day, as well as the other 69 home games at NBT Bank Stadium. Flex Plans, Flex Plan Plus packages, and season tickets are also available for purchase.

Flex Plans are $100 and include 10 undated vouchers that can be redeemed at the Mets' ticket office for any regular-season Premium Field Box (Level-100) or Reserved Box (Level-200) ticket. Flex Plan Plus packages are $175 and include all the same benefits as the Flex Plan, along with 10 parking passes and a $50 food voucher. On Opening Day, the price of Flex Plans will increase to $125, and the price of the Flex Plan Plus will increase to $200. Flex Plans are limited, and once they sell out (as they did in 2019), no more will be available.

Tickets for the 2020 season can be purchased at the Syracuse Mets Ticket Office or over the phone, 315-474-7833, during regular business hours (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.), or online anytime at SyracuseMets.com.

For more information on the Open House or ticket plans, contact the Syracuse Mets office at 315-474-7833 or email Michael Tricarico at mtricarico@syracusemets.com.

