Syracuse Mets Opening Day: Mookie Wilson Autograph Session

March 28, 2022 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets are excited to announce that Mets-favorite Mookie Wilson will make an appearance at NBT Bank Stadium on Opening Day, April 5th.

Mookie Wilson will throw out a first pitch before the game to kick off the 2022 Syracuse Mets season. Wilson will then sign autographs for fans on the concourse from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wilson was a Mets outfielder from 1980-1989 and ranks among the club's all-time leaders in almost every offensive category. He is famously remembered for dodging a two-out, two-strike wild pitch from Boston pitcher Bob Stanley in the tenth inning of Game 6 of the 1986 World Series that allowed Kevin Mitchell to score the tying run. Then, Wilson hit a ground ball that went under Boston first baseman Bill Buckner's glove, allowing Ray Knight to score the winning run and force a Game 7 that the Mets won.

Opening Day for the Syracuse Mets is Tuesday, April 5th vs. the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Triple-A Yankees). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Opening Day features a bucket hat giveaway for the 1st 1000 fans through the gates & a post-game fireworks celebration, all presented by Gannon Pest Control.

Tickets are on sale now at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium or over the phone (315-474-7833) during regular hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or online anytime at syracusemets.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.