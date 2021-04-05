Syracuse Mets Fan Cutouts Will Raise Money for COVID-19 Support in CNY

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets are raising money to benefit local residents and organizations in Central New York that have been affected by COVID-19 by selling fan cutouts. Similar to the fan cutouts that the New York Mets did at Citi Field in 2020 and at Clover Park for Spring Training in 2021, fan cutouts at NBT Bank Stadium will be featured in the stands throughout the 2021 season. Funds raised will benefit the Central New York Community Foundation COVID-19 Community Support Fund.

"The Syracuse Mets are proud members of the CNY community and will be forever thankful to the essential workers and organizations like the CNY Community Foundation that helped our friends and neighbors in CNY through the pandemic," said Jason Smorol, general manager. "The struggle will continue on for many in our community and we look forward to working with our fans to help give back in a fun, yet meaningful way."

Fan cutouts are being sold online for $50 (plus taxes and fees) & will be sent photo submission details after purchase. Cutouts can feature anyone, including your pet, but there can only be one individual featured in each cutout. To purchase a fan cutout, or for more information on cutouts and photo submissions, please visit https://www.milb.com/syracuse/ballpark/cutouts.

For guaranteed installation by Opening Day, please be sure to purchase your fan cutout and submit your photo by Friday, April 23rd. Fan cutouts will remain on sale until further notice and will be installed as soon as possible if purchased after the April 23rd deadline.

Fan Cutout Details:

Fans should wear their favorite Mets gear in their photo!

Fans cannot request cutout placement & cutouts cannot be guaranteed to be placed together, even if they are ordered at the same time

Cutouts cannot be accepted if they contain any of the following: commercial advertisements, slogans, websites or phone numbers, social media handles & hashtags, offensive or negative references to any MLB team, any names of MLB players, statements or endorsements of political candidates, third party logos/branding

The Syracuse Mets reserve the right to refuse any photos

All fan cutout sales are final - no refunds

Orders will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis & once installed, the cutouts will remain in the stadium until the end of the 2021 season. Fans will be able to claim their fan cutout after the conclusion of the 2021 season, date and time TBD. Fans that purchase a cutout will be notified of pick up dates & times at a later in the year. Cutouts cannot be mailed or shipped.

The Central New York Community Foundation is a public charity that collects contributions from private donors, manages them to grow over time and then distributes funding to local charities to help them thrive. The CNY Community Foundation raised over 2.2 Million for their COVID-19 Community Support Fund and donated it back to our community in the form of grants that focused on food security, technology for non-profits to deal with COVID-19 and youth serving programs. Home - Central New York Community Foundation (cnycf.org)

Tickets for the 2021 Syracuse Mets baseball season are not yet on sale, but Opening Day is scheduled for Tuesday, May 4th. Please follow the Syracuse Mets on social media or check our website for the most up-to-date information on 2021 Syracuse Mets tickets, promotions & more. Please contact Katie Stewart at kstewart@syracusemets.com with questions about your Syracuse Mets fan cutout.

