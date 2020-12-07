Syracuse Mets Commemorative Bricks on Sale Now

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets are excited to re-introduce commemorative bricks featuring names & messages from Syracuse baseball fans to be featured in the front entrance of NBT Bank Stadium. Fans can purchase the commemorative bricks by visiting syracusemets.milbstore.com.

The commemorative bricks originally started at the time of the new NBT Bank Stadium in 1996-97. It was important in the renovation process to ensure those bricks still had a home and new bricks were able to be placed for a new generation of fans.

Syracuse Mets commemorative bricks will be installed in the brand-new entrance of NBT Bank Stadium along with Syracuse Chiefs commemorative bricks from past seasons.

Fans can purchase 4" x 8" bricks for $150.00 featuring 1-2 lines of text or 8" x 8" bricks for $200.00 featuring 3-5 lines of text. Each line of text has enough space for 14 characters (including spaces & symbols).

Proceeds of the commemorative bricks sales will go to the New York Mets Foundation and in turn will be redistributed back to the Central New York Community to support local 501(c)(3) organizations.

After purchasing your commemorative Syracuse Mets brick, fans will be contacted by Syracuse Mets staff to arrange for the text personalization to be featured on each brick. Brick production & installation time will vary, depending on weather & the baseball schedule, with an average time of about 12-16 weeks. Bricks will not be installed from the months of November-March.

Fans purchasing commemorative bricks as gifts can request a certificate to present to the recipient ahead of installation.

If you have any questions regarding Syracuse Mets commemorative brick sales, please contact Katie Berger at [email protected]

