Syracuse Mets Annual Garage Sale October 25 & 26

October 23, 2019 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release





SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets Annual Garage Sale will take place this weekend, Friday, October 25th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, October 26th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Garage Sale will take place at NBT Bank Stadium on the concourse and in the Team Store.

Fans will be able to purchase game-worn and player-used gear from the 2019 Syracuse Mets team. Gear includes, catcher's equipment, cleats, sneakers, assorted t-shirts, sweatshirts, etc. Also available for sale will be old stadium signage, baseball books, collectable items from previous era's and more!

The Syracuse Mets Team Store will also be open during the garage sale, featuring items on sale from the 2019 season and brand-new Mets gear too!

"The Garage Sale is a fun event for our fans and gives them access to some cool stuff from the team that they cannot otherwise purchase," said Jason Smorol, general manager. "Not only can our fans dress just like the players on the field after visiting the garage sale, but they can also take home pieces to make their home feel more like historic NBT Bank Stadium!"

Please contact Katie Berger with any questions regarding the Garage Sale at 315-474-7833 or kberger@syracusemets.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from October 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.