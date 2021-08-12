Syracuse Mets Announce Amazing Ballpark Beerfest at NBT Bank Stadium

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets will hold their 6th Annual Amazing Ballpark Beerfest at NBT Bank Stadium on Friday, September 10th. The Amazing Ballpark Beerfest will last from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for general admission, and tickets are $50 per person. VIP tickets are also available for beer-lovers that want an extra hour of sampling, and doors will open at 4 p.m. for VIP only. VIP tickets are $75 per person. Tickets for Designated Drivers are just $10. Designated drivers will receive complimentary Coca-Cola fountain beverages during the event.

The Amazing Ballpark Beerfest will feature live music in multiple areas of the Stadium and utilize all areas of the newly renovated NBT Bank Stadium. Craft Beers, many of which are direct from the brewery with brewers at the pouring stations, will be located from foul pole to foul pole on the concourse in a rain or shine event. The stadium's concourse gives patrons protection from the rain while remaining outdoors.

The Beerfest will feature disposable plastic cups to eliminate the reuse and contact associated with the traditional glass provided to patrons. All guests will receive a complimentary can Koozie built for 16 oz cans courtesy of the presenting sponsors, The Hops Spot at Armory Square and The Nave Law Firm. 95X is the Media Co-Sponsor, and Rocky's Cigars will sponsor the Spirit and Cigar Deck.

All attendees must be 21 years or older to attend. No infants or toddlers will be allowed entry.

Food will be available for purchase during the Beerfest from Kasai and The Hops Spot. Kasai will feature their famous chicken sandwich as well as "Danny's Steak's" Cheese Steak sandwich while The Hops Spot will feature a variety of their unique poutine.

All beer lovers in attendance will be able to enjoy a famous Syracuse Mets fireworks extravaganza to finish off the night in grand fashion.

Tickets for the Amazing Ballpark Beerfest can be purchased at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium or over the phone at 315-474-7833 during regular office hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or anytime online at https://www.amazingbeerfest.com/.

