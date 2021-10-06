Syracuse Mets Announce 2021 Garage Sale at NBT Bank Stadium

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets are holding their annual Garage Sale at NBT Bank Stadium on Saturday, October 23rd from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the concourse and in the Team Store. Syracuse Mets game-worn apparel, baseball memorabilia, historical items, Chiefs gear, Syracuse Mets Team Store sales, and more will all be available for purchase at the Garage Sale.

"The Garage Sale is a unique opportunity for Syracuse Mets fans to purchase specialty items that they can't get anywhere else," said Jason Smorol, Syracuse Mets General Manager. "It is a lot of fun to see the excitement on the fans' faces when they find their favorite player's jersey or cleats or catchers gear that they can take home and use themselves!"

Fans that purchased Fan Cutouts earlier this year will also be able to pick up their Fan Cutouts during the garage sale. Fan Cutout pick up times will begin earlier that week, beginning on Monday, October 18th. Pick-up times are:

Monday, 10/18 through Friday, 10/22 - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - at the Front Desk at NBT Bank Stadium (enter through the Home Plate Gate, follow the signs for the Front Offices & enter through the glass doors on the left)

Saturday, 10/23 - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. - at the Garage Sale on the concourse outside of the Team Store

For more information on the Syracuse Mets Garage Sale, please contact Katie Stewart at kstewart@syracusemets.com.

