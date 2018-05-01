Syracuse Crunch Weekly

May 1, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





North Division Semifinals

Syracuse wins series 3-0

Game 1 - Fri., April 20 - Crunch vs. Rochester - W, 6-2

Game 2 - Sat., April 21 - Crunch vs. Rochester - W, 6-5

Game 3 - Wed., April 25 - Crunch at Rochester - W, 6-3

North Division Finals

Game 1 - Thurs., May 3 - Crunch at Toronto - 7 p.m.

Game 2 - Sat., May 5 - Crunch at Toronto - 4 p.m.

Game 3 - Sun., May 6 - Crunch vs. Toronto - 7 p.m.

Game 4 - Tues., May 8 - Crunch vs. Toronto - 7 p.m.

Game 5* - Sat., May 12 - Crunch at Toronto - 4 p.m.

Game 6* - Mon., May 14 - Crunch vs. Toronto - 7 p.m.

Game 7* - Wed., May 16 - Crunch at Toronto - 7 p.m.

*If necessary

Crunch sweep Amerks, ready for Marlies in second round

The Crunch closed out their three-game sweep of the Rochester Americans last week, winning Game 3 of their best-of-five series, 6-3, Wednesday in Rochester. Syracuse advances to the North Division Finals for the second straight season; the Crunch will face the Toronto Marlies for the second year in a row.

The North Division Finals open in Toronto Thursday and Saturday. Syracuse hosts Game 3 Sunday night and Game 4 Tuesday night; if necessary a Game 6 would be at the War Memorial Arena Monday, May 14.

Top Performer

Matthew Peca tied for the AHL lead in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs with eight points (2g, 6a) in three games. The two players he tied with-Grand Rapids' Ben Street and Tucson's Dylan Strome-both played in more games than Peca.

The 25-year-old capped the series with a three-point performance in Game 3, finishing with seven points over the final two games. With two multi-point games in the series, he now has six in 28 career Calder Cup Playoffs games. He has 24 points (7g, 17a) in his playoff career.

Team Notes

Six different Crunch players-Mathieu Joseph, Erik Condra, Matthew Peca, Dominik Masin, Mitchell Stephens and Alexander Volkov-recorded at least one point in all three games against Rochester.

The Crunch had 17 of their 18 skaters record a point in the series. That tied for the most in the first round with Manitoba, which played five games and dressed 22 different skaters.

? ? ?

Connor Ingram started and won Game 3 in Rochester in his Calder Cup Playoffs debut. Eddie Pasquale was the netminder in the Crunch's first two wins in the series. This is only the second time in Crunch history that two different goalies have recorded at least one win in the same playoff season.

In 2004, Karl Goehring (2) and Pascal Leclaire (1) both earned wins in the Crunch's seven playoff games.

? ? ?

The Crunch will meet the Toronto Marlies in the North Division Finals for the second straight season. This is the second time in Crunch franchise history that they've played the same team in back-to-back playoff seasons.

Syracuse faced Rochester in the Southern Conference Finals in 1996 then took on the Amerks again in the Empire State Division Semifinals the following year.

Perfect partners

The Crunch's three-game sweep of Rochester to open the playoffs coupled with the Tampa Bay Lightning's opening-round win over New Jersey means the Crunch and their NHL affiliate have won a playoff series in the same season for the first time.

There are two NHL/AHL affiliate pairs that advanced to the second round of their respective playoffs. The Lightning and Crunch are joined by Winnipeg and Manitoba, which eliminated the Grand Rapids Griffins in Game 5 Monday.

Offensive outburst

After becoming the first AHL team since the 2004 Portland Pirates to score six or more goals in the first two games of a playoff series, the Crunch added six more in Game 3 against Rochester. It's the third time the Crunch have scored six or more goals in three straight games in franchise history. It's the first time since Jan. 13-16, 1998; they've never done it in four straight games.

The Crunch's 18 goals in the three-game series ended as the second-most in a three-game series in Calder Cup Playoffs history. The Pittsburgh Hornets hold the record, which they set in 1951 with 22 goals in a three-game sweep of the Springfield Indians.

Upcoming: North Division Finals vs. Toronto

The Crunch and Toronto Marlies collide in the North Division Finals for the second straight year and the third time ever. The previous two North Division Finals (2008, 2017) between the teams have gone seven games; Toronto won Game 7 on home ice in 2008 and the Crunch reciprocated that last spring. This will be the only playoff rematch in the AHL this spring.

Last year's North Division Finals was the fifth playoff series in AHL history that saw the home team win all seven games. In their previous series in 2008, the home team was 3-4. The Marlies earned their spot in this year's second round with a five-game series win over the Utica Comets; the home team won all five games of that best-of-five series.

Toronto won five of the eight regular season matches with the Crunch, but Syracuse closed with three wins in the final five after dropping the first three meetings against Toronto. The teams haven't met since Feb. 28.

Week 30 Results

Wednesday, April 25 | NDSF Game 3 at Rochester | W, 6-3

Syracuse 1 3 2 - 6 Shots: 11-10-5-26 PP: 1/2

Rochester 1 1 1 - 3 Shots: 13-10-13-36 PP: 1/6

1st Period-Peca 2 (Masin, Joseph), 19:16. 2nd Period-Foote 1 (Verhaeghe, Joseph), 8:17. Archambault 2 (Stephens, Peca), 8:36. Stephens 1 (Demont, Verhaeghe), 10:49. 3rd Period-Joseph 2 (Volkov, Verhaeghe), 6:05 (PP). Volkov 3 (Peca, Condra), 19:07 (EN). . . . Ingram 1-0-0 (36 shots-33 saves). A-6,145

Category Leader

Points 8 Peca

Goals 3 Dumont, Volkov

Assists 6 Peca

PIM 6 Masin, Volkov

Plus/Minus +6 Peca

Wins 2 Pasquale

GAA 3.00 Ingram

Save % 0.917 Ingram

Category Average/Total AHL Rank (RS)

Power Play 33.3% (3-for-9) 2nd (24th)

Penalty Kill 81.3% (13-for-16) 10th (3rd)

Goals For 6.00 GFA (18) 1st (T-11th)

Goals Against 3.33 GAA (10) 11th (3rd)

Shots For 27.33 SF/G (82) 14th (12th)

Shots Against 30.33 SA/G (91) 8th (4th)

Penalty Minutes 12.00 PIM/G (36) 10th (3rd)

Single game tickets and packages for the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.