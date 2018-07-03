Syracuse Crunch Unveil 25th Season Logo

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are proud to unveil the logo for the organization's 25th American Hockey League season.

The logo features the number 25 enclosed in a circle with "Syracuse Crunch" written around the top. Below the number is the primary Crunch logo in front of a ribbon with the years 1994 and 2019, representing the franchise's first season and the year of the team's 25th season.

The Crunch also have a secondary 25th season logo that will be used on merchandise throughout the season. The secondary logo features a similar design without the ribbon.

In addition to the logo, the Crunch will announce additional events that will be part of the 25th season celebration at a later date.

Ticket packages for the 2018-19 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

