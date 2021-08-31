Syracuse Crunch to Require Proof of Full COVID-19 Vaccination at Upstate Medical University Arena

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch will require all their employees, game-night staff and fans ages 12 and up to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to enter the Upstate Medical University Arena during the 2021-22 season.

"After extensive discussions with Onondaga County, medical professionals at Upstate University Hospital and our partners at the Tampa Bay Lightning, we believe the decision to require full COVID-19 vaccination for entry into the Upstate Medical University Arena will provide the safest possible environment for our team, staff and fans," said Crunch Owner Howard Dolgon.

"The decision by the Syracuse Crunch to require vaccinations is another example of a business doing what they feel is best for their organization, while also keeping in mind public health. I support their right, and the rights of all of our local businesses, to make these decisions," Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said. "I also continue to encourage those who aren't vaccinated to speak with their medical provider and look forward to seeing folks at a game this season!"

"ASM Global is committed to providing a safe environment for all fans, employees and talent associated with events held at The Oncenter," ASM Global Interim General Manager Peter Casper said. "We are looking forward to welcoming Crunch fans back to the Upstate Medical University Arena this fall and we support the Syracuse Crunch's decision to require vaccinations for their events."

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the completion of a two-shot series or two weeks following a single-dose vaccine. Those unvaccinated in Onondaga County can schedule a vaccination appointment at https://covid19.ongov.net/vaccine/.

In accordance with current Onondaga County regulations, staff and visitors will also be required to wear a mask while inside the Upstate Medical University Arena. All COVID-19 policies are subject to change.

Further details on implementation of this policy, including protocol for entering the Upstate Medical University Arena, will be provided in the coming weeks.

Additional information about the team's COVID-19 policies can be found at www.syracusecrunch.com/covidfaqs. This page will be updated as more information becomes available.

Ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

