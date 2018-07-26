Syracuse Crunch to Host Tykes Tuesday at Destiny USA July 31

July 26, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are hosting Wizarding Day at Tykes Tuesday in the Canyon at Destiny USA on Tuesday, July 31 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Tykes Tuesday at Destiny USA is a free family-friendly program that offers new activities every week throughout the summer. The activities, which are sponsored both by retailers and entertainment venues in Destiny USA, as well as by local organizations, aim to provide educational entertainment for children up to age 12.

During the July 31 Tykes Tuesday, the Crunch will have a number of games, including cornhole, a slap shot cage, coloring station and area to try on player equipment. Giveaways, including team photos, player cards, stickers, bobbleheads and thunder sticks will also be available. In addition to games and giveaways, the team will have a table with information on ticket packages for the franchise's upcoming 25th season and a photo area. Along with Crunch activities, Michael's will have a special wizard craft for children to make.

In conjunction with Tykes Tuesday is Regal Cinemas' Summer Movie Express, which shows different G and PG-rated movies for only $1 every Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. Additionally, a number of retailers, restaurants and entertainment venues will be providing discounts for families who attend Tykes Tuesday, including a free kids meal every Tykes Tuesday at Margaritaville with a purchase of an adult entrée.

For more information on Tykes Tuesday, visit www.destinyusa.com.

Ticket packages for the 2018-19 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 26, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.