Syracuse Crunch to Host 25th Home Opener October 13

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced six guaranteed home dates for the 2018-19 season beginning with the team's 25th home opener presented by Upstate University Hospital on Oct. 13.

The Oct. 13 game will feature an opening ceremony celebrating 25 years of Syracuse Crunch hockey at the War Memorial Arena.

Below is a complete list of the six guaranteed home dates:

Saturday, Oct. 13

Saturday, Nov. 17

Friday, Nov. 23

Saturday, Feb. 23

Saturday, March 16

Saturday, March 23

Opponents and start times will be announced when the AHL releases the full regular season schedule at a later date. Single game tickets will go on sale in September.

