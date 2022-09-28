Syracuse Crunch to Hold Welcome to Town Event at Turning Stone Resort Casino October 5

September 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are bringing back the Welcome to Town event on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Turning Stone Resort Casino from 6 to 8 p.m. in the atrium of the Exit 33 complex.

This event gives fans the opportunity to meet members of the 2022-23 Crunch team. Players and coaching staff will be available to meet fans, autograph posters and pose for photos. Along with interacting with the team, fans will have the chance to win door prizes and giveaways courtesy of Turning Stone Resort Casino and the Syracuse Crunch. Additionally, the event will feature music and a cash bar. Welcome to Town is free and open to the public.

Welcome to Town will also be the first opportunity for season ticket holders to pick up their season ticket booklets. Single game tickets will be available for purchase as well.

With a legacy of hosting some of the best sporting events in the country, rivaling many venues in major cities such as Las Vegas, New York City and Miami, Turning Stone Resort Casino has established Upstate New York as a premier destination for live sporting events. Located approximately 30 miles east of Syracuse, Upstate New York's leading destination resort offers world-class amenities including five hotels, more than 20 dining options, electrifying entertainment, two luxurious spas, a 125,000 square foot Las Vegas-style gaming floor, The Showroom, a 5,000 seat arena, five pristine golf courses, several bars, cocktail lounges and nightlife venues.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 28, 2022

Syracuse Crunch to Hold Welcome to Town Event at Turning Stone Resort Casino October 5 - Syracuse Crunch

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.