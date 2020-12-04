Syracuse Crunch to Hold Stanley Steemer Teddy and Toy Toss Drive-Thru December 5

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are hosting the Stanley Steemer Teddy and Toy Toss Drive-Thru on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Stanley Steemer Teddy and Toy Toss Drive-Thru allows fans to continue the annual tradition of collecting stuffed animals and toys for local children supported by The Salvation Army and Toys for Tots by tossing donations from their cars.

Who: Syracuse Crunch Staff

What: Stanley Steemer Teddy and Toy Toss Drive-Thru

When: Saturday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Upstate Medical University Arena, 515 Montgomery St., Syracuse, NY 13202

