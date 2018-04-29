Syracuse Crunch to Face Toronto Marlies in Second Round of 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs

April 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch swept the first round of the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs and will now face the Toronto Marlies in the North Division Finals. Tickets for the second round presented by NAPA Auto Parts are on sale now.

The best-of-seven series will begin in Toronto on Thursday, May 3. The teams will play games on Thursday and Saturday before traveling to Syracuse for Game 3 on Sunday, May 6. The Crunch will host Game 3 and Game 4 along with Game 6, if necessary.

Tickets for the second round are now available on Ticketmaster. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena or over the phone at 315-473-4444. The Crunch office will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning April 30 through the end of playoffs.

Single game ticket prices are $22, $24 and $26, increasing to $25, $27 and $29 on day of game. Tickets for children 12 and under are priced at $22 and go to $25 on day of game. Discounted tickets of $20 are available for groups of 15 or more. The Crunch also offer a military discount of $20 throughout the postseason, limited to one ticket per game per military ID, courtesy of Falso Service Experts. All ticket prices are subject to additional fees.

In addition to single-game tickets, Flex Packages for the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs are on sale now for $250. With a Flex Package, fans will receive 10 ticket vouchers valid for any 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs home game. The vouchers may be redeemed for available seating in any quantity through the Crunch office or War Memorial Arena Box Office. The $250 price is only available through the conclusion of the North Division Finals.

The North Division Finals series will have the following schedule:

Game 1 - Thursday, May 3, 7 p.m. - Toronto

Game 2 - Saturday, May 5, 4 p.m. - Toronto

Game 3 - Sunday, May 6, 7 p.m. - Syracuse, N.Y.

Game 4 - Tuesday, May 8, 7 p.m. - Syracuse, N.Y.

Game 5 - Saturday, May 12, 4 p.m. - Toronto (if necessary)

Game 6 - Monday, May 14, 7 p.m. - Syracuse, N.Y. (if necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, May 16, 7 p.m. - Toronto (if necessary)

Single game tickets and packages for the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.