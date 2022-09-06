Syracuse Crunch Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced that single game tickets for the 2022-23 regular season are on sale now.

Single game tickets are available in three pricing tiers and start as low as $22. Youth tickets for children 12 and under start at $20. Beginning this season, the Crunch will implement dynamic pricing based on day of purchase and opponent.

Discounted tickets are available for groups of 10 or more and include additional benefits. The Crunch will continue to offer a discounted $19 ticket through a military discount, limited to one per military ID per game. The team will also offer a discounted $19 ticket to fans 65 and older, courtesy of Humana.

Single game tickets are available in person at Guest Services, over the phone through the Crunch office at 315-473-4444, at the Upstate Medical University Arena Box Office and online through Ticketmaster or Account Manager. Ticket prices include facility fees and are subject to additional fees dependent on point of purchase.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

