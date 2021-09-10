Syracuse Crunch Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced that single game tickets for the team's 28th American Hockey League season are on sale now.

Single game tickets are priced at $20, $22 and $24, increasing to $23, $25 and $27 on day of game with fees included. Tickets for children 12 and under are priced at $20 and go to $23 on day of game. Discounted tickets are available for groups of 15 or more. The Crunch will continue to offer an $18 ticket through a military discount, limited to one per military ID per game. All prices are subject to additional fees dependent on method of purchase.

Tickets for the team's preseason contest against the Utica Comets on Oct. 9 are also on sale for $7 each. Crunch season ticket holders will receive one complimentary ticket per seat to the preseason game.

Single game tickets are available through the Crunch office, at the Upstate Medical University Arena Box Office and online through Ticketmaster or Account Manager.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

