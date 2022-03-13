Syracuse Crunch Sign Goaltender Ty Taylor to PTO

March 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed goaltender Ty Taylor to a professional tryout contract, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Taylor, 22, has played in one game with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL this season recording a 2.33 goals-against average and .889 save percentage. The 6-foot-4, 201-pound netminder has also appeared in 13 games with Grant MacEwan College of the CWUAA posting a 1-11-0 record with a 4.16 goals-against average and .890 save percentage.

Taylor was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 7th round, 214 overall, at the 2018 NHL Draft.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

