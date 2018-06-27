Syracuse Crunch Sign Goaltender Martin Ouellette to AHL Contract

June 27, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed goaltender Martin Ouellette to a one-year AHL contract, general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Ouellette, 26, appeared in 42 games with the Florida Everblades of the ECHL last season, compiling a 33-5-2 record and .921 save percentage as the team claimed the Brabham Cup as regular season champions. His 2.02 goals-against average was second best in the league as were his four shutouts. The 6-foot-2, 194-pound netminder also earned a 2.31 goals-against average and .917 save percentage in 19 Kelly Cup Playoffs games backstopping the Everblades to the Final, falling in Game 7 to the Colorado Eagles.

The Saint-Hippolyte, Quebec native has played in 134 career ECHL games with Florida and Reading, tallying a 82-38-10 record. He has also played in 21 career AHL games all with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Prior to his professional career, Ouellette spent four seasons at the University of Maine from 2010 to 2014 with a career record of 28-33-14, 2.52 goals-against average and .913 save percentage.

Ouellette was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the seventh round, 184th overall, at the 2010 NHL Draft.

Ticket packages for the 2018-19 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.