Syracuse Crunch Sign Forwards Troy Bourke, Brady Brassart to One-Year AHL Deals

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed forwards Troy Bourke and Brady Brassart to one-year AHL contracts, general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Bourke, 24, appeared in six games with the Crunch last season, earning one goal. He also skated in 22 contests with the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL, tallying 32 points (10g, 22a) and ranking third with a plus-11 rating.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound forward has 63 points (24g, 39a) in 212 career AHL games with Syracuse, the San Antonio Rampage and Lake Erie Monsters. Bourke has also played in 43 ECHL contests with Adirondack and the Fort Wayne Komets recording 15 goals and 28 assists.

Bourke, an Onoway, Alberta native, was selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the third round, 72nd overall, in the 2012 NHL Draft.

Brassart, 24, skated in nine games with the Utica Comets last season. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound center also appeared in 50 contests with the Idaho Steelheads of the ECHL ranking third in both goals (23) and assists (31). His plus-21 rating was also good for third on the team.

The Vernon, British Columbia native has played in 129 career AHL games with the Comets and Iowa Wild, collecting 29 points (13g, 16a). He has also skated in 143 career ECHL contests with the Steelheads and Quad City Mallards, tallying 114 points (43g, 71a).

