Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward David Dziurzynski to PTO

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed forward David Dziurzynski to a professional tryout contract, general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, the Crunch have released Josh Pitt, Brandon Marino and TJ Melancon from their PTOs.

Dziurzynski, 28, skated in nine games with the Belleville Senators, tallying four points (1g, 3a), and 27 games with the Utica Comets, recording six points (3g, 3a), this season. The 6-foot-3, 218-pound forward has also appeared in 19 ECHL contests with the Florida Everblades putting up two goals and one assist. Last season, Dziurzynski skated in 50 games with the Iserlohn Roosters of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga earning 17 points (11g, 6a) along with 140 penalty minutes.

The Lloydminster, Alberta native has appeared in 26 career NHL games, all with the Ottawa Senators, earning three goals and three assists. Dziurzynski also has 137 points (50g, 87a) in 387 career AHL games with Utica, Belleville and the Binghamton Senators.

