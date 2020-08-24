Syracuse Crunch Present Donation to Upstate University Hospital

August 24, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch presented Upstate University Hospital with a $5,000 initial donation from the sale of Puck Off COVID-19 T-shirts today.

"It's an honor and privilege for the Crunch to be able to support the outstanding work being done on an ongoing basis by the brave and talented workers at Upstate University Hospital," said Crunch Owner Howard Dolgon. "They continually dedicate their life and risk their health so that others can get well. We thank them from the bottom of our hearts."

The tees, which feature "Puck Off COVID-19" on the front with "We will be back... stronger" across the back, are an initiative by the team to support local COVID-19 relief efforts. Shirts are still available at www.syracusecrunch.com/stronger. The Crunch will make additional donations as sales continue.

In addition to the recent monetary donation, the team previously donated meals to healthcare workers screening and treating patients affected by COVID-19 at Upstate University Hospital through the Fuel The Force initiative with Tully's Good Times and CopperTop Tavern. Fan donations and a contribution from the Crunch Foundation helped feed 220 front-line workers in April.

Tickets packages for the 2020-21 season are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 24, 2020

Syracuse Crunch Present Donation to Upstate University Hospital - Syracuse Crunch

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.