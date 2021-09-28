Syracuse Crunch Partner with Wegmans to Hold COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic October 4

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have partnered with Wegmans to hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Upstate Medical University Arena on Monday, Oct. 4 from 4 to 6 p.m.

The vaccination clinic will be open to anyone who would like to receive a first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Appointments are not necessary. The vaccination clinic will be held in Memorial Hall. Attendees may enter the building through the S. State St. lobby and follow signs to the clinic location.

Everyone attending the vaccination clinic should come prepared with a photo ID and insurance card. Those without insurance will still be eligible for vaccination. Attendees coming for their second dose must bring their physical vaccination card.

Attendees receiving their first dose at the vaccination clinic will be referred to Wegmans for their second dose 21 days later. Information about receiving the second dose at a Wegmans location can be found here.

