Syracuse Crunch Loan Forward Greg Meireles to Greenville Swamp Rabbits
March 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have loaned forward Greg Meireles to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.
Meireles, 22, played in three games with the Crunch this season. He has also skated in 24 games with Greenville this season tallying six goals and 12 assists. Last season, the 5-foot-10, 181-pound forward recorded 65 points (31g, 34a) in 48 games with the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL. Meireles played in a total of 244 career OHL games, all with Kitchener from 2015 to 2020, earning 239 points (99g, 140a).
Meireles was selected by the Panthers in the sixth round, 168th overall, at the 2019 NHL Draft.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2021
- Marlies Drop Second Straight to Belleville - Toronto Marlies
- Facing Adversity, Josh Brook Gains Maturity - Laval Rocket
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Forward Greg Meireles to Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Syracuse Crunch
- Roadrunners Fall Behind Late In Fan Week Finale With San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Skate by Tucson, 4-2 - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Forward Greg Meireles to Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Crunch Defeat Penguins, 5-2
- Florida Panthers Reassign Forward Grigori Denisenko to Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch, Utica Comets Game Postponed
- Syracuse Crunch Add Game against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins