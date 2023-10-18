Syracuse Crunch Continue Partnership with CNY Central - NBC3, CBS5 & CW6 to Televise Select 2023-24 Home Games

October 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are proud to continue a partnership with the stations of CNY Central to locally televise select home games during the 2023-24 season. Upstate Medical University will remain the title sponsor of the television broadcasts with Jose Cuervo, Kinney Drugs, Marriott Syracuse Downtown, Turning Stone Resort Casino and Wendy's as the presenting sponsors.

As part of the continued partnership, Crunch fans in the Syracuse area will have the opportunity to tune into a minimum of 14 regular season Crunch home games broadcast live on CW6. The television schedule will begin with the team's Nov. 24 game against Utica.

Below is the complete television schedule, subject to change:

Friday, Nov. 24 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Utica Comets, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Laval Rocket, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Toronto Marlies, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Hershey Bears, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 22 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Cleveland Monsters, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 12 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Springfield Thunderbirds, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 19 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Providence Bruins, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 26 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Laval Rocket, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 1 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Toronto Marlies, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 15 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Belleville Senators, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 22 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 29 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 13 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Toronto Marlies, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 20 - Syracuse Crunch vs. Utica Comets, 7 p.m.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

