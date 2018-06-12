Syracuse Crunch BME Business Packages on Sale Now
June 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced BME - Business Machines & Equipment Business Packages for the 2018-19 season are on sale now.
The Crunch offer two BME Business Packages that include vouchers and additional menu items for small businesses around the Syracuse area. The first package includes eighty (80) ticket vouchers and two menu items for $1,000. The second package includes forty (40) vouchers and one menu item for $500. Vouchers are valid for any 2018-19 regular season home game. Both packages are subject to additional fees.
The BME Business Packages menu item options include:
One (1) tabling opportunity
One (1) post-game handout
Temporary signage at one (1) Crunch home game
One (1) scoreboard graphic and one (1) ribbon graphic
One (1) table at the Crunch Career Fair
One (1) table during Small Business Night at the Crunch
Free parking for three (3) home games
Bench buddies for four (4) people
One (1) ice resurfacer ride
One (1) framed autographed team photo
One (1) team autographed stick
To purchase a BME Business Package, call the Crunch at 315-473-4444, email info@syracusecrunch.com or visit the office on the second floor of the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse.
Locally owned and operated, Business Machines and Equipment, Inc. (BME) has provided office solutions throughout upstate New York for over 20 years. With offices in Syracuse and Greater Utica, BME has grown significantly by providing quality service and products that customers have come to expect - fast and reliable at the best value.
Ticket packages for the 2018-19 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from June 12, 2018
- Get Discounted Tickets, Hogs Hat & 2-Liter of Pepsi with Pepsi Six Pack - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch BME Business Packages on Sale Now - Syracuse Crunch
- Coyotes to Hold Prospect Development Camp June 25-29 at Gila River Arena - Tucson Roadrunners
- Matteau on Deck for 2018-19 - Chicago Wolves
- Rangers Agree to Terms with Marek Mazanec - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tampa Bay Lightning Re-Sign Forward Carter Verhaeghe to a One-Year Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Senators Announce Radio Extension with CJBQ - Belleville Senators
- Calder Cup Finals Return to Toronto - Toronto Marlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Syracuse Crunch BME Business Packages on Sale Now
- Tampa Bay Lightning Re-Sign Forward Carter Verhaeghe to a One-Year Contract
- Tampa Bay Lightning Re-Sign Defenseman Daniel Walcott to One-Year Contract
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Equipment Sale June 5
- Bankers Healthcare Group First to Commit to New War Memorial Arena Luxury Suite