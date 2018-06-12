Syracuse Crunch BME Business Packages on Sale Now

June 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced BME - Business Machines & Equipment Business Packages for the 2018-19 season are on sale now.

The Crunch offer two BME Business Packages that include vouchers and additional menu items for small businesses around the Syracuse area. The first package includes eighty (80) ticket vouchers and two menu items for $1,000. The second package includes forty (40) vouchers and one menu item for $500. Vouchers are valid for any 2018-19 regular season home game. Both packages are subject to additional fees.

The BME Business Packages menu item options include:

One (1) tabling opportunity

One (1) post-game handout

Temporary signage at one (1) Crunch home game

One (1) scoreboard graphic and one (1) ribbon graphic

One (1) table at the Crunch Career Fair

One (1) table during Small Business Night at the Crunch

Free parking for three (3) home games

Bench buddies for four (4) people

One (1) ice resurfacer ride

One (1) framed autographed team photo

One (1) team autographed stick

To purchase a BME Business Package, call the Crunch at 315-473-4444, email info@syracusecrunch.com or visit the office on the second floor of the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse.

Locally owned and operated, Business Machines and Equipment, Inc. (BME) has provided office solutions throughout upstate New York for over 20 years. With offices in Syracuse and Greater Utica, BME has grown significantly by providing quality service and products that customers have come to expect - fast and reliable at the best value.

Ticket packages for the 2018-19 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

