Syracuse Crunch Announce Details for 2021-22 Home Opener Presented by Upstate University Hospital

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced details for the 2021-22 Home Opener presented by Upstate University Hospital when the team hosts the Utica Comets on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.

The game will be highlighted by an opening ceremony featuring a thank you to front-line and essential workers and a welcome back to fans.

During the game, the Crunch will wear throwback uniforms that replicate the white 1994 jerseys. This celebrates the return of live hockey with fans in attendance. The pause in fan attendance during the pandemic marks only the second-longest break in live hockey in Syracuse since the break between the Syracuse Hornets in 1981 and the arrival of the Crunch franchise in 1994.

The night's specialty jerseys will be white with teal and purple piping and feature the original Crunchman logo with the Tampa Bay Lightning and current Crunch logo on the shoulders.

In addition to celebrating the return of live hockey, the Crunch will also welcome the Stanley Cup® to Syracuse during the Oct. 23 game. Fans in attendance will have exclusive access to take photos with the Cup before and during the game.

All fans in attendance will also receive a poster featuring Crunch alumni who won the Stanley Cup® with the Tampa Bay Lightning in their back-to-back championships in 2020 and 2021.

As part of opening night, the Crunch are offering complimentary tickets to all front-line and essential workers in the Syracuse community. Any workers who would like to attend the game should complete the online form, contact the Crunch at 315-473-4444 or visit the office to reserve complimentary tickets courtesy of generous donations from Crunch fans and local businesses.

