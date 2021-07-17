Syracuse and Rochester Postponed on Saturday Night, Doubleheader Scheduled for Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

SYRACUSE, NY - Saturday night's game between the Syracuse Mets and the Rochester Red Wings at NBT Bank Stadium has been postponed because of rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, July 18th with first pitch of game one scheduled for 1:05 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium. Game two will begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Gates will open at noon on Sunday for the doubleheader. As a reminder, fans with tickets on days of doubleheaders can attend both games.

Fans with tickets for Saturday's postponed game may redeem those tickets for any other Syracuse Mets home game at NBT Bank Stadium for one calendar year from Saturday's date. Seating is subject to availability, and tickets can be redeemed at the Syracuse Mets Ticket office or by calling 315-474-7833.

