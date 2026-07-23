Sydney Taylor Logs a Career-Best 31 PTS
Published on July 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky YouTube Video
Another spectacular showing by the rookie Sydney Taylor
She did it all for the Chicago Sky achieving a new career-high 31 PTS, 4 3PM, 3 REB & 3 AST!
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
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