Sydney Taylor Logs a Career-Best 31 PTS

Published on July 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky YouTube Video







Another spectacular showing by the rookie Sydney Taylor

She did it all for the Chicago Sky achieving a new career-high 31 PTS, 4 3PM, 3 REB & 3 AST!

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 22, 2026

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