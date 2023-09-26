"Switchblade" Prevost Signs with Knoxville

September 26, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears have added Coy Prevost to the team's training camp roster. Prevost returns to the U.S. after playing for Adelaide in the AIHL in Australia this summer. He also spent time in Canada and the U.A.E. earlier in the year as well.

"Coy's a versatile player who can play forward or defense," said Ice Bears Head Coach Brent Clarke. "He'll be a bit of a switchblade for us. He's a very offensive player."

Following his collegiate career at the University of Windsor, Prevost appeared in 28 games as a rookie for Evansville in 2021-22. He scored eight goals and added nine assists. He had 22 points in 15 games for Adelaide last season.

The Ice Bears begin their 22nd season in franchise history on Friday, October 20 at Macon. Knoxville's home opener will be Friday, October 27 against Birmingham. Free agent camp will take place on October 4-5 with preseason training camp occurring the following week.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from September 26, 2023

"Switchblade" Prevost Signs with Knoxville - Knoxville Ice Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.