'Swiss Army Knife' Lee Lapid Ready for Sophomore Season

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones announced today that the team has re-signed forward Lee Lapid for the 2023-24 season. Lapid becomes the latest returnee to a Cyclones team that already seen Louie Caporusso, Jalen Smereck, and Justin Vaive sign contracts to return to Cincinnati.

"It didn't take very long for me to re-sign," said Lapid. "I knew the signing period was coming up and I was very excited when I got the call from Coach (Jason) Payne to get a new contract for the upcoming season. We had a good conversation on what we're hoping for entering this year. I definitely wanted to come back. I'm a big fan of Cincinnati. The culture is second to none. I had an unbelievable time playing in Cincinnati last year and I'm hoping for more exciting times this year."

Lapid, 25, is coming off a rookie season in which the Toronto, Ontario native scored 13 goals and converted 29 assists for 42 points in 59 regular season games. He went on to add five points in the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs and showed his versatility throughout the season, playing special teams and defense in some scenarios.

"Lee is a Swiss army knife for our team," said Payne. "He's multi-faceted; he can play any position and in any situation we ask him to. Those are the qualities you look for in a player, especially one who's just starting his pro career. You need a willingness to learn and a desire to do whatever it takes for your team to be successful. Lee possesses those traits and I'm excited to see what he does here in year two with the Cyclones."

