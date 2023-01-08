Swing Into Spring With The Scheels Bat Demo

All baseball & softball players are eligible for 20% off the perfect bat...

What You Need To Know About The Scheels Bat Demo On Saturday, February 4:

Where: Sanford POWER | 3451 N 14th St., Bismarck, ND

When: Saturday, February 4 | 11AM to 4PM

What: Work with Scheels Experts, Bat Fitters, Local Baseball Players to test out the best, new bats on the market for the upcoming season

Who: Baseball AND Softball players

What Kids Receive: Kids will receive a FREE Scheels Bat Demo t-shirt (while sizes are available) and a chance to win a FREE entry to the Larks Kids Camp with head coach Will Flynt and the best Larks players this summer

What Adults Receive: Take your kid to the Scheels Bat Demo and you'll get 20% off that bat when purchased at Bismarck Scheels

