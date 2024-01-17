Swing into Spring Training 5K Returns to Clover Park

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets are excited to announce the return of the Swing into Spring Training 5K presented by Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS).

Entering its third year, the Swing into Spring Training 5K has been proven to be a success with 250 participants in 2023. The 5K is scheduled for Sunday, February 11th at 8 a.m. and is open to participants of all ages and skill levels.

Runners will receive a race bib, custom finisher medal, Swing into Spring Training T-shirt, swag bag and a ticket to a New York Mets spring training game (February 27th vs. Miami, March 3rd vs. Houston or March 15th vs. Washington).

The adult entry fee is $50 before to January 14th, $55 after January 14th, and $60 on race day. For kids 12 years of age-and-under, the cost is $45 before January 13th, $50 after January 13th, and $60 on race day. Children under age three participate for free and teams receive a $5 discount.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Girls on the Run of the Treasure Coast.

To register, please visit www.stluciemets.com and select the Spring Training 5K tab.

The racecourse starts near the Clover Park main gate, continues out along Peacock and California Boulevards, winds through the practice fields, and concludes at home plate of the stadium. After the race, participants can gather in the stadium to enjoy refreshments and live music while waiting for the awards ceremony.

General inquiries about the Swing into Spring Training 5K should be sent to info@stluciemets.com.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact Lauren DeAcetis, Director of Corporate Sales, at ldeacetis@stluciemets.com.

