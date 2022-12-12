Swing into Spring Training 5K Returns to Clover Park

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets are excited to announce the return of the Swing into Spring Training 5K presented by Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS).

After a successful inaugural launch last February, the Swing into Spring Training 5K is slated to kick off 2023 baseball festivities on Sunday, February 12th. The race will begin at 8 a.m. and is open to participants of all ages and skill levels.

Runners will receive a race bib, custom finisher medal, Swing into Spring Training T-shirt, swag bag including a TheraBand courtesy of HSS and a ticket to a Mets spring training game (March 3rd vs. Washington, March 9th vs. Venezuela or March 22nd vs. Houston).

"Running is an excellent cardio workout and doesn't require a lot of equipment other than your mind and body," said James Carr, MD, sports medicine orthopedic surgeon at HSS Florida in West Palm Beach and associate team physician of the New York Mets. "Like with any sport it's important to pursue it wisely and customize training to your physical condition and level of fitness to reduce the risk of injury."

Adult entry fee is $50 prior to January 14th. After January 14th the cost is $55 and on race day it is $60. For kids 12-and-under the cost is $45 prior to January 14th, $50 after January 14th and $60 on race day. There is no fee for children under three. There is a $5 discount for teams.

To sign up, visit www.stluciemets.com and click the Spring Training 5K tab.

The race course begins near the Clover Park main gate, goes out along Peacock and California Boulevards, winds back around through the practice fields and concludes at home plate of the stadium. After the race participants can gather in the stadium to enjoy refreshments and live music while waiting for the awards ceremony.

General inquiries about the Swing into Spring Training 5K should be sent to info@stluciemets.com.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact Lauren DeAcetis, Director of Corporate Sales, at ldeacetis@stluciemets.com.

