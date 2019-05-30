"Swing in for a Pint" Fundraiser Presented by Duluth 709 Baseball

Duluth, Minn - Duluth 709 Baseball, the Duluth Huskies, and Bent Paddle Brewing Co. are partnering up to put on a "Swing In For A Pint" fundraiser on Saturday, June 1st from 2:00 to 6:00 pm. The fundraiser will take place at Bent Paddle Taproom located at 1832 W. Michigan Street.

Those in attendance will have the opportunity to enter raffles to win some exciting prizes, get to meet the one and only Harley D. Husky, and fill up on some delicious Log Home Wood Fired Pizza. Bent Paddle's Huskies inspired "Wade Wit" beer will be making its return for this special night. Fans will also be able to purchase Huskies home game tickets in advance to beat the lines.

Don't forget that the Huskies will have their 2019 season Home Opener the following night at 3:05 pm at Wade Stadium. Be sure to stay up to date on all things Huskies at duluthhuskies.com and our Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Hope to see you at the fundraiser!

