Sweetheart Ticket Packages Now Available

January 28, 2021 - Southern League (SL) - Birmingham Barons News Release







Looking for the perfect gift for that special baseball fan in your life? Don't worry the Barons have you covered with the Sweetheart Ticket Package. Those who order the Sweetheart Ticket Package will receive the following items to a game during the 2021 season.

Sweetheart Ticket Package - $50

Two (2) Baseline Box tickets

One (1) Magic City baseball hat

Ten (10) Barons Bucks

This special offer expires at 5:00 pm on Friday, February 12th. To order call 205-988-3200 to learn more information about this special offer.

*All Sweetheart Ticket Packages can be picked up at the Joe Drake Box Office located at Regions Field or be shipped for an additional cost.

Book your Next Event at Regions Field.

Looking for a safe and socially distant space to host your next public or private event? Look no further than Regions Field! We offer both indoor and outdoor event areas that follow and maintain social distance requirements to insure your attendees enjoy their next event at Regions Field.

Schedule a tour with one of our event managers today by calling 205-988-3200.

Looking for a fun fundraising opportunity? Volunteer at Regions Field and raise money for your non-profit while helping feed the Barons!

For more information on this great opportunity, contact Gus Stoudemire or call 205.988.3200.

Southern League Stories from January 28, 2021

