Sweet Street Free Dessert Event at America's Classic Ballpark

The Reading Fightin Phils are excited to partner with Sweet Street for their Share Sweetness event! This Saturday, December 19 th, the Reading, PA based bakery will be doing a dessert giveaway event that will run as a drive thru event. From 12-4pm members of the community can come to FirstEnergy Stadium and receive a FREE dessert case and a 10% off coupon to Cafe Sweet Street and the Fightins Team Store, which will be open for business.

Attendees will be asked to remain in their vehicle as they get in line, no earlier than 11:30. All traffic must enter from Rt. 61 at the intersection of Rt. 61 and Cathedral Street. Dessert distribution will be in the parking lot that runs parallel with N. Front Street across from FirstEnergy Stadium. Each car will receive one case of dessert at random. Sweet Street is planning to giveaway over 3,000 free cases of dessert at America's Classic Ballpark.

The servings range from 20-64 portions. Families will also be given a coupon to Cafe Sweet Street.

"For 41 years, Sweet Street has called Reading, PA home," said Sandy Solmon, Sweet Streets' Founder/CEO. "Giving back to our city has always been our passion; through art and educational programs, community projects. While we support hundreds of non-profit organizations locally, this is the first time we are bringing our desserts direct to the public in such an amazing way. It is an opportunity we are all tremendously thankful for and excited about."

The Fightin Phils Team Store, presented by Steve Moyer Subaru, will be open for all your holiday needs throughout the event. Any family that receives a desserts from Sweet Street will also receive a 10% off coupon for R-Phils merchandise. The Fightins are excited to feature new gear while still showcasing traditional ballpark items. There is a hat, sweatshirt, or jersey for everyone on your Christmas list! And, set your sights on the 2021 season by purchasing a ticket book or flex bank package. For a limited time, holiday deals are available!

For more information, visit the Sweet Street facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/sweetstreetdesserts.

