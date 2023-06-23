Sweet Melody in Modesto: 3-Run 1st Sets Tone and Prosecky's Perfect Pitch Lets Fresno Finish 1st Half on 4-3 High Note

Modesto, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (36-30) conducted a 4-3 win over the Modesto Nuts (34-32) Thursday evening from John Thurman Field. Fresno improved to 13-4 in their last 17 contests and 18-2 when allowing three runs or fewer. The Grizzlies moved to 14-9 in one-run games and have played 35 of their 66 contests within one or two-run affairs (53%). Fresno finished the first half in second place in the California League North Division.

For the second straight night, the Grizzlies lineup was in harmony during the first inning. Fresno plated three runs on four singles. Ryan Ritter and Daniel Amaral waltzed home on an Andy Perez single up the middle. Then, Jamari Baylor kept the rhythm going when he scampered to the plate on a passed ball. The Grizzlies reached their offensive crescendo in the fourth when Jake Snider scored EJ Andrews Jr. on a triple to center. Amaral and Snider recorded two hits apiece in the triumph.

The run support was music to Fresno southpaw Michael Prosecky's ears. Prosecky (5-4, win) set the tempo, tying his career-high with six innings of work. He was on perfect pitch throughout the evening, allowing just one run on four hits and five walks while fanning six. Prosecky's six punchouts were all caught looking. Carson Skipper and Felix Ramires carried the beat the next two innings, both picking up holds. Finally, Zach Agnos secured his 13th save of the season despite a couple missed chords. Agnos is two saves shy of joining the Grizzlies Top 10 in single season saves (Jean Machi and Heath Hembree, 2012).

The Nuts lineup scattered nine hits and six walks in the loss. Three batters notched multiple hits with Michael Arroyo leading the orchestra. Arroyo knocked in a pair of runs in the ninth off of Agnos. Tatem Levins spanked the other RBI double. Curtis Washington Jr. grabbed two hits and scored twice, a high note for Modesto. Starter Tyler Cleveland (4-5) played the wrong tune, suffering the setback. A trio of Nuts' relievers tossed four innings of scoreless ball. The clubs hit replay on the series tomorrow night.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- LHP Michael Prosecky (6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 6 K)

- LF Jake Snider (2-4, 3B, RBI)

- 3B Andy Perez (1-4, 2 RBI, SB)

- CF Daniel Amaral (2-4, R, BB, SB)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- LF Curtis Washington Jr. (2-3, 2 R, BB, SB)

- SS Michael Arroyo (2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, BB)

- C Tatem Levins (1-4, 2B, RBI, BB)

- 3B Milkar Perez (2-3, BB)

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

Michael Prosecky induced three double play balls with all different beginnings. One was turned 4-6-3, another was made 6-4-3 and the last, a 5-4-3 double play.

Grizzlies pitching recorded seven straight caught looking strikeouts and ended with two swinging, giving them nine overall.

