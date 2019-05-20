SWB RailRiders Hometsand Highlights- May 21-23
The RailRiders open a three-game homestand Tuesday night at PNC Field. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will host the Pawtucket Red Sox, Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. The PawSox currently have Dustin Pedroia and Brock Holt with them on Major League rehab assignments. Pedroia was the 2007 American League Rookie of the Year and the 2008 AL Most Valuable Player.
We start with a $2 Tuesday tomorrow, have a Pay-it-Forward and Waggin' Wednesday and close with our second STEM School Day game on Thursday.
Tuesday May 21
Gates Open: 5:30 P.M.
Game Time: 6:35 P.M.
Opponent: Pawtucket Red Sox (Boston Red Sox affiliate)
Sponsors: The River
Kids Eat Free courtesy Jersey Mike's Subs
Two Dollar Tuesday
$2 Walk-Up Lawn Seats
$2 Landshark Lagers
$2 Nachos
(Food & drink specials run for two hours after gates open)
Wednesday May 22
Gates Open: 5:30 P.M.
Game Time: 6:35 P.M.
Opponent: Pawtucket Red Sox (Boston Red Sox affiliate)
Sponsors: Times-Tribune & ALT 92.1
Knoebels Night- The first 400 kids will receive a free Bargain Ride Pass courtesy of KnoebelsKids Eat Free courtesy Jersey Mike's Subs
Pay-It-Forward Wednesday- a portion of walk-up ticket sales benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society
Waggin' Wednesday- Bark in the Park is now every Wednesday at PNC Field. Bring your four-legged friend to the ballpark for just $1.
Thursday May 23
Gates Open: 9:00 A.M.
Game Time: 10:35 A.M.
Opponent: Pawtucket Red Sox (Boston Red Sox affiliate)
STEM School Day Game
A variety of educational partners and vendors on the concourse
UPCOMING EVENTS:
May 28- $2 Tuesday
May 30- Thirsty Thursday
May 31- June 1- Red Barons Reunion Weekend (Marc Bombard jersey retirement and Red Barons Replica jersey giveaway presented by Geisinger on May 31 and Chase Utley bobblehead giveaway presented by Fox 56 on June 1); Game-worn and autographed player jersey auction
June 7- Glow in the Park Friday with post game fireworks
June 8- Brett Gardner Bobblehead Giveaway courtesy Steve Pronko Jewelers; Backyard Baseball Night w/ custom Melonheads jerseys with a game-worn/autographed player jersey auction
