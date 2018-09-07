SWB RaiLRiders Game Notes - IL Semifinals - Game Three

September 7, 2018 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release





Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (2-0) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (0-2)

LH Ryan Bollinger (No Record) vs. RH Drew Anderson (No Record)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

| Governor's Cup Semifinals Game 3 | September 7, 2018 |

| Coca-Cola Park | Allentown, PA |

| First Pitch 7:05 p.m. | Pregame Show 6:35 p.m. |

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

LAST TIME OUT: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders blanked the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 3-0 in Game Two of the International League Governor's Cup Semifinals at PNC Field on Thursday evening. Nestor Cortes pitched seven and a third no-hit innings as the RailRiders worked a one-hitter and took a 2-0 lead in this best-of-five set.

Cortes was stellar over eight innings. After walking Mitch Walding with two down in the first, Cortes retired the next 20 consecutive batters. The southpaw stuck out seven and did not allow a hit until the top of the eighth inning.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre backed Cortes with a run on a groundout in the bottom of the fourth. Mark Payton led off the inning with a triple and scored on a Giovanny Urshela groundout. Wilkin Castillo hit a solo home run off of Cole Irvin, the International League Pitcher-of-the-Year, in the bottom of the fifth to extend the lead to 2-0. In the eighth, Payton singled off Pedro Beato, took second on a wild pitch, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on another wild pitch for a 3-0 advantage.

Cortes (1-0) earned the win while Irvin (0-1) took the loss after allowing two runs on six hits over seven innings. Chance Adams pitched a perfect ninth with a pair of strikeouts for the save.

Payton paced the RailRiders with three hits over four at-bats and is batting .500 in the series with three runs scored.

BE DECISIVE: The Governor's Cup semifinal series between the RailRiders and IronPigs shifts to Coca-Cola Park tonight. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre leads the best-of-five series 2-0 and the set will conclude in Allentown. Should the RailRiders win, games one and two of the International League's Championship Series would be played at PNC Field on September 11 and 12.

THE BIG PAYBACK: Ryan Bollinger starts tonight for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The southpaw was initially selected by Philadelphia as a position player in the 2009 First-Year Player Draft, but was released after seven games. Bollinger has been on the Yankees Major League roster a few times in 2018, but never made his big league debut. The bulk of his campaign was spent with Trenton, where he went 8-5 with an ERA of 4.00, striking out 87 and walking 24 over 96.2 innings.

POCKET ACES: Nestor Cortes outdueled Cole Irvin, the International League Pitcher-of-the-Year, in game two on Thursday night. Cortes went eight innings; no RailRiders starter pitched more than 7.1 innings in any one start during the regular season.

WHERE WE BELONG: For the ninth time in 12 years as an affiliate of the New York Yankees, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders have reached the postseason. Since 2007, the RailRiders have won two league titles and have reached the championship round four times. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre holds a 6-6 mark in playoffs series as a Yankees affiliate and an overall playoff record of 23-21. Lehigh Valley has been knocked out of the postseason in each of the last two years by Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The IronPigs made the title round in 2011, falling to Columbus. Lehigh Valley is 1-3 in playoff series and 5-10 overall.

SERIES STUFF: The RailRiders recaptured the IronRail series in 2018, taking 11 out of 20 meetings with the IronPigs. The early-season games favored Lehigh Valley as the club from Allentown took six of the first eight including a three-game set sweep at Coca-Cola Park in April. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre swept the next series between the teams in May at PNC Field as part of wins in nine of the final 14 meetings between the teams.

IN THE FRAY: Ryan Bollinger and Shane Robinson were added to the RailRiders roster earlier Wednesday for the semifinal round. Bollinger was promoted to the club last week, but was designated for assignment off the Yankees 40-Man roster and was removed from the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre roster while in limbo. Robinson has played in 50 games for the RailRiders this season, but was signed to a Major League agreement on July 27 and appeared in 23 games in the Majors prior to being outrighted on September 3.

KEEPING TRACK: The winner of this series will meet the winner of the Toledo-Durham semifinal next week for the league title... Mark Payton's game-ender on Wednesday was the RailRiders fourth walk-off home run of the year and 11th overall walk-off win... Brady Lail has worked six straight scoreless innings dating back to August 28... Scranton/Wilkes-Barre clinched its first Wild Card berth since 2001 when they were the top affiliate of the Phillies... Wilkin Castillo homered for the second straight game... Chance Adams save on Thursday was his first as a professional...

