SWB RailRiders Game Notes - August 7, 2021

Worcester Red Sox (44-36) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (48-29)

LHP Chris Sale (MLB Rehab/1-0, 1.80 ERA) vs. RHP Brian Keller (0-1, 3.35 ERA)

| Game 78 | Home Game 39 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | August 7, 2021 | First Pitch 6:05 p.m. |

NUKE VOIT: For the third time this season, New York Yankees first baseman Luke Voit commences a MLB rehab assignment with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders this week. Since being acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2018, Voit has played in a total of 22 games with the RailRiders and has tormented opposing pitchers to the tune of a .359/.425/.718 batting line. The 2020 American League home run champion has clubbed seven doubles and seven homers in his time with SWB, and has 16 RBI, 8 walks and 17 strikeouts to add to his totals.

THEY'RE HAVING A FIRE!...SALE: The Worcester Red Sox pitching staff has put up some gaudy strikeout numbers in the first four games of the series. After striking out 15 batters on Tuesday, the WooSox fanned 11 on Wednesday, 18 on Thursday and 15 more on Friday for a total of 59 punchouts in 38.0 innings (13.97 K/9). Tonight, the Red Sox turn to 7-time AL All-Star and MLB rehabber Chris Sale, who led MLB in K/9 in both 2015 and 2017.

RECORD-SETTING CLUB: Following Thursday night's game in which RailRiders hitters struck out 18 times in 11 innings, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has already set or tied five single-game franchise records this season. Some are dubious, such as Longest 9-Inning Game (4:09, 5/6 @ SYR), Most Walks Issued (16, 7/28 @ SYR) and Most Strikeouts (18, 8/5 vs WOR), while others are positive, like Most Stolen Bases (7, 6/29 @ WOR) and Fewest Hits Allowed, 9-Inning Game (0, 7/21 vs ROC).

DON'T STOP THE STEAL: RailRiders INF Andrew Velazquez enters play leading Triple-A East with 26 stolen bases on the season, while only being caught three times for an outstanding 89.7% success rate. Through 68 games, Velazquez has tied the RailRiders Era (2013 - Present) record for steals in a season, drawing even with Tyler Wade (2017) and Antoan Richardson (2014). The Yankees-Era (2007 - Present) franchise record belongs to Brett Gardner, who swiped 37 bags in 94 games in 2008. The all-time SWB record stands at 44 steals by Tommy Barrett in the inaugural 1989 Red Barons season. Velazquez stole a career-high 50 bases in 2014 with the South Bend Silver Hawks. He has stolen three bases in a game twice this season, both coming against Worcester (6/27 & 8/5).

CHANGE IS THE ONLY CONSTANT: Tuesday's contest with Worcester marked the first games back in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for Rob Brantly and Estevan Florial following their respective stints with the Yankees due to a rash of injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak at the MLB level. Brantly responded with a 3-for-4 game, including his first triple since 2019, and Florial was 0-for-3 with a walk. Owing to another COVID-19 outbreak on the Yankees roster, RHPs LuIs Gil, Stephen Ridings and Brody Koerner were all added to the Yankees on Tuesday, with all three making their MLB debuts in a 13-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles. Gil went 6.0 scoreless innings for the win, and was returned to the RailRiders following the game. OFs Ryan LaMarre and Greg Allen have also been returned to SWB after time spend filling in at the MLB level. However, Brantly was recalled by the Yankees on Thursday as a COVID replacement player.

FOUR IS TOO MUCH: With the win over the WooSox on Wednesday, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ended its second three-game losing streak of the season. The RailRiders had previously lost three in a row from July 7 (G2) - July 10 (G1), all against the Syracuse Mets. Through 75 completed games, the RailRiders have not dropped four straight games. In 2019, SWB had three four-game losing streaks and one six-game losing streak. There was also one stretch where the team lost 11-of-12 games played from Aug. 6 - Aug. 17.

FALLING BEHIND: The RailRiders have made a habit of notching comeback wins this season, but the flip side is that is predicated on the team falling behind in many games this season. Through 77 games this season, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has allowed the first run in 42 games, notching a 23-19 record in those contests. The RailRiders have been out-scored 83-69 (-14) in the first two innings of games this season, a shocking number considering the team is +102 in run differential this season, the second-best mark in Triple-A East (Durham, +168). Most of the damage has been done in the middle innings, with SWB sporting an impressive +89 run differential in innings four through six.

IT'S THE FINAL STRETCH (DA NA NA NA): In lieu of a traditional playoff in Triple-A Baseball, MLB announced last Wednesday that all Triple-A teams will compete in a 10-game postseason tournament called the Triple-A Final Stretch from Sept. 22 through Oct. 3. Each league will have a regular season champion, crowned for having the best record across 120 games, and a Final Stretch champion, crowned for having the best record in the added 10 games. Unlike any tournament you may be familiar with, the Triple-A Final Stretch has a set schedule of opponents and you continue to play even if you are eliminated from contention. MLB announced the RailRiders will play Syracuse from 9/22-26 at PNC Field and finish the Final Stretch at Rochester from 9/28-10/3. MLB also announced it will give a prize to the winners.

