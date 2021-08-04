SWB RailRiders Game Notes - August 4, 2021

Worcester Red Sox (42-35) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (47-27)

RHP Connor Seabold (0-2, 4.76 ERA) vs. LHP JP Sears (Triple-A Debut)

| Game 75 | Home Game 36 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | August 4, 2021 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

NUKE VOIT: For the third time this season, New York Yankees first baseman Luke Voit commences a MLB rehab assignment with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders this week. Since being acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2018, Voit has played in a total of 20 games with the RailRiders and has tormented opposing pitchers to the tune of a .371/.436/.771 batting line. The 2020 American League home run champion has clubbed seven doubles and seven homers in his time with SWB, and has 15 RBI, 8 walks and 16 strikeouts to add to his totals.

BRING BACK THE REINFORCEMENTS: Tuesday's contest with Worcester marked the first games back in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for Rob Brantly and Estevan Florial following their respective stints with the Yankees due to a rash of injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak at the MLB level. Brantly responded with a 3-for-4 game, including his first triple since 2019, and Florial was 0-for-3 with a walk. Owing to another COVID-19 outbreak on the Yankees roster, RHPs LuIs Gil, Stephen Ridings and Brody Koerner were all added to the Yankees on Tuesday, with all three making their MLB debuts in a 13-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles. Gil went 6.0 scoreless innings for the win, and was returned to the RailRiders following the game.

UNLUCKY No. 3: With the loss to the WooSox on Tuesday, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre suffered only its second three-game losing streak of the season. The RailRiders had previously lost three in a row from July 7 (G2) - July 10 (G1), all against the Syracuse Mets. In 2019, SWB had three four-game losing streaks and one six-game losing streak. There was also one stretch where the team lost 11-of-12 games played from Aug. 6 - Aug. 17.

POSITION PLAYER PITCHING: For the first time this season, a RailRiders position player took the mound on Tuesday night, with Brandon Wagner tossing a scoreless ninth inning to close out the 7-2 loss to Worcester on the hill. It was Wagner's first career professional pitching appearance, and he did not pitch during his one year at Howard Junior College (TX). Wagner's 0.00 ERA leads the RailRiders staff (min. 1.0 IP).

FALLING BEHIND: The RailRiders have made a habit of notching comeback wins this season, but the flip side is that is predicated on the team falling behind in many games this season. Through 74 games this season, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has allowed the first run in 40 games, notching a 22-18 record in those contests. The RailRiders have been out-scored 83-68 (-15) in the first two innings of games this season, a shocking number considering the team is +101 in run differential this season, the second-best mark in Triple-A East (Durham, +160). Most of the damage has been done in the middle innings, with SWB sporting an impressive +93 run differential in innings four through six.

SWB DIGS THE LONG BALL: On Friday night the RailRiders set a new season high by hitting six home runs against the Rochester Red Wings in a 14-5 triumph at PNC Field. Armando Alvarez, Donny Sands, Thomas Milone, Andrew Velazquez (2x), and Frederick Cuevas all went deep for SWB on the night. It was the first career multi home run game for Velazquez, and Cuevas' dinger was his first above the High-A level in his career. The SWB franchise record for home runs in a game is seven, set on May 31, 1998 at Toledo.

TURN AROUND NOW SWITCH: As part of his two-homer performance on Friday night, Andrew Velazquez became just the second player in SWB franchise history to switch hit home runs in a game. He hit a home run right-handed against Matt Tomshaw in the fourth inning, and clubbed one left-handed against Ronald Peña in the sixth. Velazquez joined Darren Burton in the annals of franchise history with his switch-hit performance. Burton accomplished the rare feat on April 23, 1998 in a game at the Rochester Red Wings.

IT'S THE FINAL STRETCH (DA NA NA NA): In lieu of a traditional playoff in Triple-A Baseball, MLB announced last Wednesday that all Triple-A teams will compete in a 10-game postseason tournament called the Triple-A Final Stretch from Sept. 22 through Oct. 3. Each league will have a regular season champion, crowned for having the best record across 120 games, and a Final Stretch champion, crowned for having the best record in the added 10 games. Unlike any tournament you may be familiar with, the Triple-A Final Stretch has a set schedule of opponents and you continue to play even if you are eliminated from contention. MLB announced the RailRiders will play Syracuse from 9/22-26 at PNC Field and finish the Final Stretch at Rochester from 9/28-10/3. MLB also announced it will give a prize to the winners.

