SWB RailRiders Game Notes - August 12, 2021

August 12, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs (39-44) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Vejigantes (49-32)

LHP David Parkinson (1-7, 6.29 ERA) vs. RHP Brian Keller (0-1, 3.12 ERA)

| Partido 82 | Partido de Casa 43 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | agosto 12, 2021 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

LOS VEJIGANTES: For the third and final time in the 2021 season, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders will suit up tonight as the los Vejigantes de Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the team's alternate identity for the Copa de la Diversión, an initiative started by Minor League Baseball in 2018. The RailRiders began participating in 2019, adopting the Vejigantes moniker. A "Vejigante" is a folkloric masked character, with roots from a wide spectrum of cultures. The jester-like character is often characterized during Carnival and other celebrations along with engaging in mischievous and entertaining antics. It is pronounced: "veh-hee-GAHN-tay".

MIND THE CLOCK: Wednesday night's game with Lehigh Valley featured two pitch clock violations -- one against RailRiders pitcher Josh Maciejewski for taking too long to deliver a pitch, and one against Iron Pigs outfielder Matt Vierling for taking too long to step in the box. In 81 games, the RailRiders have seen only 11 pitch clock violations against themselves or their opponents this year, after 31 were called in the 2019 season. Those were the first pace of play violations called in a RailRiders game since June 22, when both Luis Gil and Lehigh Valley's Mauricio Llovera were cited for taking too long to come set with a runner on base.

STARTING SLOW: The RailRiders sport a 4.00 ERA as a team through 81 games this season, but starting pitching has been a weak spot for the team. Starters have pitched to the tune of a 12-19 record and a 5.31 ERA, while the bullpen is 37-13 with a 2.99 ERA. SWB starters have lasted an average of just over 3.2 innings per start this season, and have sported a 5.60 RA/9 (both earned and unearned runs allowed per game on an ERA scale). Meanwhile the RailRiders have the third-best bullpen ERA among full-season minor league clubs, trailing Buffalo (2.88) and Somerset (2.91).

BEEN A LONG TIME: With a loss to Lehigh Valley on Wednesday and Buffalo's 5-0 win over Rochester, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders wake up Thursday morning in second place in Triple-A East Northeast for the first time since the beginning of play on May 7. That day, the RailRiders beat the Syracuse Mets 7-3 to move into a tie for first in Triple-A East Northeast, and would at least share the throne until the end of play on August 11. During SWB's 97-day reign atop the division, the average price of a gallon of gas jumped from $2.89 to $3.17, "Save Your Tears" by The Weeknd and Ariana Grande was de-throned as the No. 1 song, and Hoy Park's entire RailRiders career happened.

HELLO, MY NAME IS...: Owing to the ever-evolving injury and COVID situation with the New York Yankees, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders roster has been dramatically re-made in the month of August, with already 34 transactions in the first 12 days of the month (2.83 per day). The team previously had 39 moves in May, 42 in June and 43 in July. At the current rate, the RailRiders are on pace for 88 transactions in August, which would beat the previous team-record of 82 moves made in August 2019. SWB has had 59 different players suit up for them this year, a far cry from the franchise-record 82 that did in the 2019 regular season (plus two more in the playoffs only).

ROUGH PATCH: Following Wednesday's loss, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are mired in their worst stretch of the season, having dropped eight out of their last 10 games. There have been two three-game losing skids for SWB in this span, only the second and third times this year that the RailRiders have dropped three in a row, respectively. Through 81 completed games, the RailRiders have not dropped four straight games. In 2019, SWB had three four-game losing streaks and one six-game losing streak. There was also one stretch where the team lost 11-of-12 games played from 8/6-17.

THREE DOZEN SIDES OF BACON: The COVID-19 pandemic has created one of the most unusual season schedules in the history of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre franchise. With the season beginning a full month later than traditional, all teams in Triple-A East will play 120-game regular season schedules, followed by the 10-game Triple-A Final Stretch. The RailRiders, along with the rest of the Northeast Division teams, will exclusively play teams within the division. This leads to a schedule where SWB plays the rival Lehigh Valley IronPigs an unprecedented 36 times. For perspective, the RailRiders play the Rochester Red Wings and the Buffalo Bisons a combined 36 times. The RailRiders currently lead the 2021 IronRail Series 11-9.

FALLING BEHIND: The RailRiders have made a habit of notching comeback wins this season, but the flip side is that is predicated on the team falling behind in many games this season. Through 81 games this season, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has allowed the first run in 45 games, notching a 23-22 record in those contests. The RailRiders have been out-scored 90-71 (-19) in the first two innings of games this season, a shocking number considering the team is +89 in run differential this season, the third-best mark in Triple-A East (Durham, +172; Buffalo, +106). Most of the damage has been done in the middle innings, with SWB sporting an impressive +68 run differential in innings four through six.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.